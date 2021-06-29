100 years ago: Normal fire truck out of service, damaged in practice run

100 years ago

June 29, 1921: Normal has one fire truck and now it’s out of service. It was on its weekly practice run when it hit a curb and was damaged at North School and Clay streets. While the truck is in the repair shop, Normal will rely on Bloomington for assistance in fire protection.

75 years ago

June 29, 1946: The labor situation is worsening on the strikebound TP&W Railroad. Shippers petitioned President Truman to take over the line so trains can run again. And four railroads that cross the TP&W have embargoed its cars because their crews won’t cross the picket lines.

50 years ago

June 29, 1971: After two years of haggling, the Unit 5 school board has decided to buy 50 acres of Normal’s Maxwell Park. It will be the site of future school buildings. The price is $3,000 per acre with Unit 5 paying sewer tap-in fees and Normal providing gravity-flow sewers.

25 years ago

June 29, 1996: Public trading of Bloomington’s First Federal Savings & Loan stock begins Monday. It will be traded under the name Eagle Bancgroup, Inc., the holding company formed to buy up the shares of First Federal. Some depositors have already bought shares at $10 each.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.