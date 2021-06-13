100 years ago: Normal PD adds special officer

100 years ago

June 13, 1921: Normal has added a part-time special police officer to its force. Listed only as L. Manny, he will work half the patrol hours of a regular cop. This is an emergency measure, brought on by a recent upswing in crime and a large summer enrollment at ISNU.

75 years ago

June 13, 1946: Three men who supposedly operated the Duckpin Bowling Alley at 609 N. Main are facing 22 counts of violating child labor laws. They are charged with employing five minor boys as pinsetters. Two of the boys were under age 14. The operators pled not guilty.

50 years ago

June 13, 1971: Chiddix Junior High School in Normal is overcrowded, and Unit 5 is looking for a site for a new grade school and junior high. Of particular interest is a piece of Maxwell Park on Parkside Drive. Voters would need to approve a bond issue to make it happen.

25 years ago

June 13, 1996: Work will begin this summer on three extensions to Constitution Trail. One will take the trail north from the Normal business district; another will wind through State Farm’s Corporate South complex. The third will connect South Bunn Street with Farm & Fleet.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.