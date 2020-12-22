100 years ago: Normal shut down over scarlet fever concerns

100 years ago

Dec. 22, 1920: Health authorities have shut down all public events in Normal until the outbreak of scarlet fever is over. Several new cases have been reported. While officials say there is no cause for alarm, they want to stop the disease before it spreads further.

75 years ago

Dec. 22, 1945: C. L. Disher held a closing-out farm auction near Shirley. One hundred farmers, bundled up against the cold, put their names in a lottery to buy two tractors for $895 each. But a team of Percheron horses brought only $24. There’s little interest in horse farming anymore, Disher said.

50 years ago

Dec. 22, 1970: Bloomington native G. Graham Whipple has been appointed president of the Lockheed Propulsion Co. He will direct production of the new short-range attack missile (SCRAM). Whipple graduated from U High and ISNU. His father lives in LeRoy.

25 years ago

Dec. 22, 1995: Former LeRoy Mayor Jack Moss, 66, has died. He served as mayor from 1978 to 1992. He also served as fire chief for 19 years, and held various other local positions. Friends, family and other public servants described him as a caring man who earned his keep.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.