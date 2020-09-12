100 years ago: Not enough water cause of engine explosion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 12, 1920: Investigators say insufficient water caused the locomotive boiler explosion at Shirley. It wrecked a freight train and killed three trainmen. Experts found a corrosion problem that gave the engine’s fireman a false reading of ample water in the boiler before the blast.

75 years ago

Sept. 12, 1945: An Urbana court case is unfolding over whether religion should be taught in Champaign public schools. Mrs. Vashti McCollum is keeping her 10-year-old son out of religious education classes although she said she knew she was making school harder for him.

50 years ago

Sept. 12, 1970: A Springfield jury acquitted Franklin Rust of misconduct charges brought when he was manager of the Illinois State Fair. Rust, formerly of Bloomington, had quit the fair job to manage Busch Gardens in Florida. Other charges against him had been dropped earlier.

25 years ago

Sept. 12, 1995: The City Council approved installation of a sidewalk on Oakland Avenue between Hershey Road and the Oak Ridge subdivision. One alderman voted “no,” saying the homeowners along that stretch weren’t considered, and he didn’t think it fair to force a sidewalk on them.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.