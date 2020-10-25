100 years ago: Nursery owner dies after 2 heart attacks

100 years ago

Oct. 25, 1920: Bert Vandervoort, 49, owner of the Corn Belt Nursery, died after his second heart attack of the day. The first was in his office at the Corn Belt Bank. A doctor allowed him to drive his car home to Normal, where the second and fatal attack occurred later.

75 years ago

Oct. 25, 1945: “See you in Tokyo” was a form of farewell sometimes used by servicemen during the war. It came true recently for Billy Gene McMahan and Wilfred Moews, both of Bloomington. They were separated at boot camp in Virginia and were reunited in Tokyo.

50 years ago

Oct. 25, 1970: Sgt. Robert H. Van Horn is visiting his parents in Bloomington while he recovers from his latest wound suffered in Vietnam. He has seven Purple Hearts and an array of other medals for his service. As soon as he can, he says, he’ll go back to Vietnam.

25 years ago

Oct. 25, 1995: Brad Martin had a close call at work but is on the mend now. He was working in a seven-foot trench at the Second Presbyterian Church expansion project when a side collapsed, burying him over his head. Other workers rushed to his aid and dug him out.

