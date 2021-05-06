100 years ago: NYC phone booth beer keg raided

100 years ago

May 6, 1921: In New York City, police raided a place where a man would hand the bartender a dollar and ask for change to use the phone. The barkeep would give the man a nickel and glass, which the customer could fill with beer in the phone booth equipped with a keg and spigot.

75 years ago

May 6, 1946: Dr. John Wettaw is back in town and will resume his dental practice in Normal. He was released from the service three days ago. He served in France, Holland and Belgium, and most recently at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

50 years ago

May 6, 1971: State’s Attorney Paul Welch says Circuit Clerk Marian Bunn should draw her paycheck while she awaits trial. Bunn is on leave of absence but faces charges of theft and misconduct. Welch based his opinion on a 1953 opinion by the Illinois attorney general.

25 years ago

May 6, 1996: Rain forced the IWU graduation into the Shirk Center for the first time since 1990. About 470 candidates were awarded their diplomas. James Donnelly, vice chairman of R. R. Donnelley and Sons, was the keynote speaker.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.