100 years ago: Old musket on display in Saybrook store window

100 years ago

June 21, 1920: A rebellion-era musket washed out of a sandbar in Henry Nunnmaker’s pasture west of Saybrook during recent rains. Someone evidently lost the gun or threw it away long ago. Yale Butler found it, and the musket can now be seen in a Saybrook store window.

75 years ago

June 21, 1945: Captured bomber pilot Lt. Jack Walsh is home after five months in a German prison camp. He said the prisoners weren’t treated badly, but food was “a little scarce.” But treatment at a concentration camp only a mile away was harsh, he said.

50 years ago

June 21, 1970: Another corner grocery store is going the way of the horse and buggy. Rapp’s Grocery Store, 919 N. Madison, will close in a few days. Now operated by Marjorie Rapp, this store has been the family business for more than 70 years.

25 years ago

June 21, 1995: Today is the first day of summer and it’s 97 degrees outside. That’s not a record but it’s close to 1953’s high of 101 on this date. Worse yet, we need rain. After a rainy spring the crops are stressed for lack of precipitation and farmers are worried.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.