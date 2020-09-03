100 years ago: Old People's Association holds picnic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 3, 1920: More than 750 people attended the Old People’s Association picnic at Miller Park. The annual event taxed the park’s picnic table capacity to the limit. There were lots of chicken baskets prepared by the Girls of ’61, a Civil War auxiliary group that’s still active.

75 years ago

Sept. 3, 1945: There are 1,200 people receiving unemployment compensation in McLean and Livingston counties. At the same time, 657 jobs remain unfilled. Canneries alone need 200 workers. Unemployment benefits range from $7 to $20 per week.

50 years ago

Sept. 3, 1970: Corn Belt Lumber Homes, 309 S. Lee, has sold and is closing. A liquidation sale is underway. The buyer’s name is not known, but the site won’t be used as a lumberyard after it changes hands. Corn Belt’s two other yards, Lumber Land and Lumber Lane, are not affected.

25 years ago

Sept. 3, 1995: Bloomington schools declined in student enrollment this year (1.4 percent) for the first time in years. But Unit 5, Olympia and the parochial schools, except Calvary Baptist, were up. Officials called the changes “right in line with projections” or “marginal.”

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.