100 years ago: Old Smith house razed, lot to be sold

100 years ago

June 27, 1920: Wreckers tore down the old R. P. Smith house at Main and Chestnut this week. Smith was big in the shoe business. Present owners razed the house, figuring the lot would sell better without it. (Recent generations know the lot as the site of Quinn’s service station.)

75 years ago

June 27, 1945: Lt. (j.g.) Bernard Conroy was awarded a medal for his firefighting efforts aboard an ammunition ship during the invasion of Italy. He was a Bloomington fireman before he enlisted four years ago. His effort helped save the ship and munitions, the Navy citation says.

50 years ago

June 27, 1970: An overheated wheel bearing is blamed as the cause of Sunday’s TP&W train wreck in Crescent City. The resulting derailment and fire destroyed the Crescent City business district and several homes in the town. About 70 people were injured.

25 years ago

June 27, 1995: Alderman Mike Sprague won city approval to build a 300-unit apartment complex on land he inherited along South Morris Avenue. Sprague abstained from voting in matters related to the approval. About 50 Oakwoods subdivision residents opposed the move.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.