100 years ago: One BHS grad is a granddaughter of BHS grad

100 years ago

May 4, 1921: The list of BHS graduates-to-be has come out, and it shows eight students with one or more parents who graduated from there. But Dorothy Washburn is the only student with a grandparent who attended BHS. She was then Julia Stewart, who graduated in 1873.

75 years ago

May 4, 1946: Not all customers are cooperating with Illinois Power’s mandated “dim-out,” says manager George Wetzel. The company is insisting on full compliance to stretch its dwindling coal supplies. A miners’ strike has cut off the flow of coal to power plants.

50 years ago

May 4, 1971: DeWitt School in the village of DeWitt will close for good at the end of the school year. It has occupied the same building since 1907 but schooling in the village dates back to 1836-37. Students from DeWitt School will be transferred to Clinton.

25 years ago

May 4, 1996: Convicted murdered Dale Fosdick was handed another six years in prison for an arson charge. It was overlooked when Fosdick was sentenced to 55 years for the pipe bomb murder of his former girlfriend, Kem Wenger, in Bloomington.

