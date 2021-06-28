100 years ago: Over 1,200 homes still in violation of city outhouse ban

100 years ago

June 28, 1921: Bloomington has 1,261 homes with no sewer connections, which is a violation of the law. So says Health Director J. M. Furstman. Outhouses are in use despite having been banned by the city. There will be a campaign to add the sewer taps and get rid of the outhouses.

75 years ago

June 28, 1946: Harold Liston and Phyllis Lathrop, both of Bloomington, were recently married near Paxton. Both are members of the news staff at The Pantagraph. (Harold later became editor of the paper. After he died, Phyllis Liston wrote the How Time Flies column until 2006.)

50 years ago

June 28, 1971: Two rabid skunks have turned up in McLean County, according to the health department. One case was near Danvers and the other near Holder. Rabid skunks were a problem last winter, but these were the first new cases in two months.

25 years ago

June 28, 1996: Today’s the last day for Amtrak’s “The Loop” train. The state-subsidized train runs between Chicago and Springfield with stops in Normal and other cities. State officials targeted this train because it has the lowest ridership of the subsidized Amtrak runs in Illinois.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.