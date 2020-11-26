100 years ago: Overseas Christmas mailing picks up

100 years ago

Nov. 26, 1920: Christmas mailing to other countries is getting busy, say local postal officials. Germany is the biggest destination, as local Germans send gifts to relatives. Mail to other countries is relatively light. And the post office isn’t accepting packages bound for Russia.

75 years ago

Nov. 26, 1945: Robert Neuman is out of the Navy and back at his old teaching job at NCHS. He will teach health, first aid and safety for now. He used to be the school’s driving instructor, but the car and other instructional equipment have been sold. So driver’s ed will have to wait.

50 years ago

Nov. 26, 1970: Police set up their radar in the 900 block of East Empire and caught 17 suspected speeders. The fastest driver was going 56 mph. Three others were clocked at 50 or more. Three of the four were teenagers, while the fourth was 24. All have posted bail.

25 years ago

Nov. 26, 1995: The Lexington Public Library is marking its 100th anniversary. It began as a reading room in November 1895. Residents pledged money, donated books and furniture. In 1896 the city it took over, levied a tax, and the reading room eventually became a library.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.