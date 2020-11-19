100 years ago: P&E passenger train crashes just after leaving station

100 years ago

Nov. 19, 1920: The eastbound Peoria & Eastern passenger train wrecked on the east side, just moments after leaving the station. It was only a two-car train, but it carried many who had boarded here. There were no serious injuries, and the line was soon reopened.

75 years ago

Nov. 19, 1945: Highway workers found a strange animal bone and some teeth while digging a ditch near Lexington. County highway Superintendent P. J. Keller said the bone is about 1.5 feet long and like nothing he’s ever seen. It will likely be sent to the U of I or Chicago for examination.

50 years ago

Nov. 19, 1970: Rev. W. L. Walters of Indianapolis is the new pastor at Wayman A.M.E. Church, 806 N. Center St. He’s an Army veteran and graduate of the Baptist theological seminary in Indianapolis. The church was founded in 1846, four years before Bloomington became a city.

25 years ago

Nov. 19, 1995: Maggie Peterson, a fifth-grader at Oakdale Elementary School, won the Geography Literacy Contest held at BJHS. The contest was open to fifth-graders from District 87, Unit 5, Lexington and the parochial schools. She said she studied about a half hour every night for the contest.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.