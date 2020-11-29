100 years ago: Padua depot to reopen

100 years ago

Nov. 29, 1920: The state has approved reopening the LE&W depot at Padua, east of Holder. It had been closed during the recent war and the people of Padua patiently waited for the war to end so they could get their station back. They’ll celebrate tomorrow with a wiener roast.

75 years ago

Nov. 29, 1945: A Bloomington ex-POW’s story is told in “Officially Dead,” the newest book by journalist Quentin Reynolds. Marine Sgt. Jerald Story escaped from a Japanese prison camp last year and lived to tell about it. He’s back in town now to visit his sisters on Kelsey Street.

50 years ago

Nov. 29, 1970: Burglars struck the new McDonald’s on Towanda Avenue and got away with cash. The fast-food eatery had been open for only one week. The burglars tried to pry open the cash register but couldn’t do it. Then they tried the safe; it opened, and they took the cash.

25 years ago

Nov. 29, 1995: Federal Café owner Al Jackson decided to retire, and the entire restaurant retired with him. It’s closed for good. Jackson had owned the Federal, on Front Street, since 1968. It was thought to be one of Bloomington’s longest running restaurants, having opened in 1898.

