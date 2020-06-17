100 years ago: Padua station still closed long after war

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 17, 1920: In Padua, people stand on the platform of a boarded-up station to wait for the train to Bloomington. Farmers must haul their cream to Holder or Ellsworth for shipping. The LE&W got permission to pull its station agent during the war, but now the war is long over.

75 years ago

June 17, 1945: First Lt. James V. Poynter was killed in a plane crash in Burma on May 30. He’s the son of James Poynter of Bloomington. Young Poynter also had wife who lives in Houston, Texas. There were no details of the crash.

50 years ago

June 17, 1970: A tornado tore through Lexington minutes after sirens warned of its approach. Officials say the sirens probably saved lives. Lexington High School took in 50 people seeking shelter. Damage was widespread, and the Willie Anderson Trucking Co. was destroyed.

25 years ago

June 17, 1995: NCHS graduate Corey Laesch, 18, has been named the FFA’s Star Farmer for Illinois. He’s part of the Laesch Dairy family, which has a herd of about 185 cows. Young Laesch plans to work toward FFA’s highest degree, American Farmer.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.