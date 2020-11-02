100 years ago: Peoria soft drink bar robbed

100 years ago

Nov. 2, 1920: Two Bloomington men allegedly tried to rob a Peoria soft drink bar. One, Harry Turner, was shot and killed by the proprietor. The other, Jesse Taylor, was arrested later in Bloomington. Taylor isn’t talking. He was the apparent ringleader and an Ohio prison parolee.

75 years ago

Nov. 2, 1945: Bob Lanes and Polly Flesher were chosen as U High’s homecoming king and queen. The homecoming dance will be Friday night in McCormick Gym, with music by the Larry Loney orchestra. The football game will be Friday afternoon against Clinton.

50 years ago

Nov. 2, 1970: Absentee voting is higher in Bloomington than it was for a similar election in 1966. Normal is slightly behind for now, with 26 ballots to be returned. Election day is tomorrow, and the forecast is dotted with words like “snow” and “drizzle.”

25 years ago

Nov. 2, 1995: F. Loeb Furniture will soon close. The company has been in business for almost 100 years. Owner Fred Loeb said the store’s lease is almost up, and he wants to retire since he’s almost 65. No one in his family wants to take over the business, so he’s closing the store.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.