100 years ago: Peoria to Springfield road to open in December

100 years ago

Oct. 27, 1920: The new hard road connecting Peoria and Springfield is expected to open in December. It’s finished except for a 4,000-foot stretch at Green Valley. Officials are wrangling with the railroad over whether the road should cross at grade level or pass beneath the rails.

75 years ago

Oct. 27, 1945: The Melody Mill at Morris and Route 66 has opened a new party room. It adjoins the dance floor where Sonny Chapman plays every night but Sundays. Chicken dinners are 75 cents at the Melody Mill; T-bone steak dinners are $1.20, tax included.

50 years ago

Oct 27, 1970: State Treasurer Adlai Stevenson III has named Timothy Ives as one of seven new co-chairmen of the Stevenson campaign for the U.S. Senate. The two men are cousins. Stevenson is running to unseat Sen. Ralph T. Smith, who was appointed to fill a vacancy.

25 years ago

Oct. 27, 1995: If you watch 20/20 tonight on ABC, expect to see the story of Brandon Auer, 9, of Normal, in a segment about minivan safety. Brandon was killed in a crash that called the safety of Chrysler minivan door latches into question. His father was interviewed for the report.

