100 years ago: Pharmacist Shorthose dies in Indiana

100 years ago

March 19, 1921: Bloomington pharmacist William Shorthose died of natural causes at West Baden Springs, Indiana. He operated the drug store and cigar stand in the lobby of the Illinois Hotel for years. A former city alderman, he was active in the Elks and Modern Woodmen.

75 years ago

March 19, 1946: Steam engines still pull most trains on the Alton and elsewhere. But the Alton is testing a diesel demonstrator engine from General Motors for likely freight use later. Today the demonstrator hauled a train of 108 cars from Chicago to Bloomington with no problems.

50 years ago

March 19, 1971: Gipp Hendrix, 75, has died. He was a retired building contractor from Peoria but was also descended from the Hendrix family of Blooming Grove. John and Jane Hendrix, his great-grandparents, arrived there in 1822. Gipp Hendrix will be buried in Peoria.

25 years ago

March 19, 1996: Normal City Council approved two developments. The Fields, along Fort Jesse and Hershey Roads may have some condo and duplex units ready for sale in the fall. The other project is 60 student apartments along East Vernon Avenue between Wittenberg and Flora Way.

