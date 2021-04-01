100 years ago: Phone service off due to fire

100 years ago

April 1, 1921: A short circuit caused a fire in the Kinloch telephone system’s switchboard, cutting off phone service. Hats off to the operators, who stayed at their posts until supervisors said they could quit. It will take rewiring about 20,000 connections before repairs are complete.

75 years ago

April 1, 1945: Normal Police Chief Harold Sylvester took over today, and the other cops on the NPD found themselves working different shifts. Normal has a police force of eight. Harold Craig, the former chief, will be night desk sergeant and will have charge of the second shift.

50 years ago

April 1, 1971: Police arrested 25 suspects in a series of drug raids the other night. A surprise catch was Bloomington Patrolman Kelly Weeks, 23, who was charged with selling drugs. He was suspended by Chief Harold Bosshardt and released from jail on $30,000 bond.

25 years ago

April 1, 1996: The ISU Students on Patrol program has received a $4,106 grant from the McLean County Crime Detection Network. They bought bikes, which allow faster coverage of more territory. The students patrol for anything suspicious that police should know about.

