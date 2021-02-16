100 years ago: Pioneer, dentist dies at 73

100 years ago

Feb. 16, 1921: Dr. J. M. Krigler, 73, died at Brokaw Hospital. Virginia-born, he was recognized as a pioneer, having come to the Saybrook area with his family by wagon in 1849. He practiced dentistry until about 10 years ago but remained active in politics and civic affairs.

75 years ago

Feb. 16, 1946: William Gildner of 308 Phoenix Ave. has been designated as principal appointee to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Gildner is an IWU student, and had been an athlete there. But he gave up sports to concentrate on studies for the West Point examination.

50 years ago

Feb. 16, 1971: The Corn Belt Library System will start a “Books by Mail” program, where people living in the Corn Belt zone can acquire reading material by mail. It’s open to 36,000 of those people who don’t live in a local library district, so Twin Cities residents can’t participate.

25 years ago

Feb. 16, 1996: Two men were injured in the explosion of an underground gas tank in Lincoln. Work crews were removing it from a former gas station site. The blast broke windows across Woodlawn Avenue and seriously damaged the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant next door.

