100 years ago: Pioneer grocery tycoon dies

100 years ago

Oct. 11, 1920: Notable deaths this week include Deputy William Kennedy of the McLean County Sheriff’s Department. He had been ill. And pioneer Bloomington grocery tycoon J.L. Humphreys died in California. He was present at Lincoln’s famous “Lost Speech” in 1856.

75 years ago

Oct. 11, 1945: Ringworm has appeared in the public schools of Bloomington and Normal. The highly contagious scalp infection is reported in every school building. Health officials aren’t calling it an epidemic, but say it is a major community health concern.

50 years ago

Oct. 11, 1970: A 21-year-old man was shot on West Monroe Street and later died. A suspect is in custody. After three days, the body remains unclaimed at a funeral home. The victim was from Saybrook, his parents are dead, and the township will bury him unless someone comes forward.

25 years ago

Oct. 11, 1995: Most of Central Illinois got the short end of the short list when the state named finalists for the new prison site. Only Decatur made the list. Pontiac, Lincoln, Streator and Wenona all hoped to land the new medium security prison, and are expected to try for the next facility.

