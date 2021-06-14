100 years ago: Plaques to mark Lincoln circuit; county board contributes $600

100 years ago

June 14, 1921: The judicial circuit ridden by Abraham Lincoln will be marked with a series of plaques. The county board voted $600 to assist the DAR in the project, which will span several counties covered by the old circuit. (One plaque still faces Main Street in front of the Museum of History.)

75 years ago

June 14, 1946: Not since 1875 has there been a wedding in the little Quaker church at Bentown. That’s expected to change June 23 when Meda Murray marries Staff Sgt. Clyde Stanger. There was no immediate explanation for the long gap between weddings at the church.

50 years ago

June 14, 1971: W. H. Foster, a Eureka attorney, likes to reflect on his many years practicing law. He finally retired at age 96, and will be 101 on his next birthday. He’s known as “Judge” because of his 16 years on the Woodford County bench, 1922-1934 and 1942-1946.

25 years ago

June 14, 1996: Three local eateries and treat shops are off the menu. Mountain Jack’s was closed to allow its owners to concentrate on other properties. Kansas City Burgers fell behind in its rent and was evicted. And Abe’s Carmelcorn suffers from poor sales; it closes June 30.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.