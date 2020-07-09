100 years ago: Play by Bloomington native opens in Chicago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 9, 1920: Bloomington people who visit Chicago have the chance to see “A Little Journey,” which was written by playwright Rachel Crothers. It’s her latest offering, and her sister Lulu joined Rachel in Chicago for the opening. Both ladies grew up in Bloomington.

75 years ago

July 9, 1945: Librarian Nancy Raisbeck, formerly of Danvers, has arrived in London to help with rehabilitation work. She is working with a contingent of army librarians, but few details of her actual assignment were given. Her parents live in Bloomington.

50 years ago

July 9, 1970: This week’s Vietnam death toll is 61 Americans killed in action. None was from the Twin Cities. However, the U.S. lost its seventh general since the fighting began. Maj. Gen. George Casey was killed in a plane crash. It’s not known whether it was shot down.

25 years ago

July 9, 1995: North Gridley Hill will be a condominium project on the edge of downtown Bloomington. It will be the first condo complex in an area that has been all rentals or single-family ownership up until now. Ric Garber is the developer.

