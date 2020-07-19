100 years ago: Police break up Sunday ball game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 19, 1920: In the quiet of the Sunday afternoon, a baseball game erupted at the Illinois Wesleyan field. Neighbors were shocked at the sight of a Sunday ball game, and police broke it up before one more fly ball. The great defiance of John Wesley and the city’s public policy was over.

75 years ago

July 19, 1945: At 14, Arnold Hering is the youngest station agent on the Illinois Central’s line from Clinton to Freeport. He had been working at the Hudson depot but will soon work vacation relief for the agent at Tonica. Young Hering starts his sophomore year at BHS this fall.

50 years ago

July 19, 1970: The 41st annual Farmer City Fair will be a racy event. Motorcycle races, two days of horse races, and the Friday night auto races are among the attractions. Republicans and Democrats each get their own days at the fair and a field of 20 will vie for queen.

25 years ago

July 19, 1995: The Heartland Community College trustees approved the purchase of a site on Raab Road for a permanent campus. The school has been operating at Towanda Plaza and in area classrooms. Lincoln College expressed some reservations about HCC moving nearby.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.