100 years ago: Police chief: motorists should have 1921 plates or park

100 years ago

March 26, 1921: Police Chief J.J. Jones warns motorists that they’ve had enough time to procure their 1921 license plates. Those who haven’t should park their vehicles until they display their new tags. The city has been lenient while the state was overloaded with paperwork.

75 years ago

March 26, 1946: A McLean County grand jury indicted four TP&W Railroad guards on charges of manslaughter in the fatal shootings of two strikers at Gridley. The four had originally been charged with murder. Before handing down the indictments, jurors heard from 49 witnesses.

50 years ago

March 26, 1971: President Nixon has named Donald McKay, 32, of Normal as the new U. S. attorney for Southern Illinois. His office will be in Springfield. McKay is a former public defender and special assistant McLean County state’s attorney. He was one of seven applicants.

25 years ago

March 26, 1996: APAC Telservices, a telemarketing company, has opened in Normal. It has been a slow start. The firm needs 150 telemarketers and has recruited only 50 after a month. Calls will go out to people all over the country and won’t be concentrated in the Twin Cities.

