100 years ago: Police recover stolen cars

100 years ago

Nov. 7, 1920: Authorities recovered locally two stolen cars, both connected to crimes elsewhere. One was stolen from dealer Mark Ethell and tied to a bank robbery in Indiana. The other is tied to a burglary and was taken from the Bloomers ballpark last year.

75 years ago

Nov. 7, 1945: The strikebound TP&W Railroad, serving places like Eureka, El Paso, Gridley, Chenoa and Fairbury, will remain paralyzed for now. The Illinois Commerce Commission couldn’t bring the unions to agreement with owner George McNear in a Springfield conference.

50 years ago

Nov. 7, 1970: Bloomington schools executive and former principal Bruce Holcomb is on the mend and may tackle some office work from his hospital bed next week. He almost died when a tree fell on him Oct. 16 at Dawson Lake. For a time, he wasn’t expected to live.

25 years ago

Nov. 7, 1995: Construction has begun on the city’s new police station and underground parking garage just south of City Hall. The cops outgrew their headquarters in the city hall basement long ago. The new building will have 42,000 square feet and will cost $7.5 million.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.