 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
100 years ago: Police recover stolen cars

100 years ago: Police recover stolen cars

HTF

100 years ago

Nov. 7, 1920: Authorities recovered locally two stolen cars, both connected to crimes elsewhere. One was stolen from dealer Mark Ethell and tied to a bank robbery in Indiana. The other is tied to a burglary and was taken from the Bloomers ballpark last year.

75 years ago

Nov. 7, 1945: The strikebound TP&W Railroad, serving places like Eureka, El Paso, Gridley, Chenoa and Fairbury, will remain paralyzed for now. The Illinois Commerce Commission couldn’t bring the unions to agreement with owner George McNear in a Springfield conference.

50 years ago

Nov. 7, 1970: Bloomington schools executive and former principal Bruce Holcomb is on the mend and may tackle some office work from his hospital bed next week. He almost died when a tree fell on him Oct. 16 at Dawson Lake. For a time, he wasn’t expected to live.

25 years ago

Nov. 7, 1995: Construction has begun on the city’s new police station and underground parking garage just south of City Hall. The cops outgrew their headquarters in the city hall basement long ago. The new building will have 42,000 square feet and will cost $7.5 million.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News