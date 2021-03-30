100 years ago: Police seeking men in Standard Oil burglary

100 years ago

March 30, 1921: Burglars tied up night watchman J. D. Lacey and blew the safe at the Standard Oil Co. on South Gridley. They tossed him into the basement before dynamiting the safe and escaping with an estimated $400-500. Police are looking for two men but have no clues.

75 years ago

March 30, 1946: A federal judge in Chicago approved the pending purchase of the Alton Railroad by the GM&O. Under the plan submitted earlier, the Gulf, Mobile and Ohio not only gets the Alton but also assumes all its debts. The total approved sale is for $4,410,958.

50 years ago

March 30, 1971: Pontiac police, who staged a sick-out to protest low pay, are working again. Each was suspended for their part in the work stoppage. But they didn’t get the $7,200 starting annual salary they wanted, or the $1,200 across-the-board increase. Rookies start at $6,000.

25 years ago

March 30, 1996: Kuo-Chiang Lian was named Student of the Year at a reception at Bloomington Country Club. Lian is a student at U High, and was chosen from a field of 10 finalists. He receives scholarship money. The Pantagraph and Bank One sponsor the award.

