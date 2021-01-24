100 years ago: Pontiac adopts slogan: Pontiac, the Chief City

100 years ago

Jan. 24, 1921: Pontiac is the latest area city to adopt a slogan. “Pontiac, the Chief City,” was chosen by a Chamber of Commerce committee after discussion arose at a banquet. There were other entries but this one prevailed because Pontiac is named for a famous Indian chief.

75 years ago

Jan. 24, 1946: Rustlers stole 30 hogs from the Gabbett brothers’ farm near Emden. They hauled them off in two trucks bearing license plates believed to be stolen. Area stockmen had been previously warned about a wave of thefts. This was the second theft from the farm in 10 days.

50 years ago

Jan. 24, 1971: Wreckers are leveling the old Knights of Pythias lodge hall at 406 W. Jefferson St. The local lodge was disbanded last year, although the Knights have many chapters nationwide. The site will be converted to a parking lot for The Pantagraph.

25 years ago

Jan. 24, 1996: A Chenoa house fire claimed the life of Dana Fuhr, 41, who shared a home with his sister on Cemetery Avenue. Firefighters rescued his 35-year-old sister Annette. It was the first fatal fire in McLean County in over a year, and the first in Chenoa in over a decade.

