100 years ago: Pool hall operators told to follow legal age law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

May 14, 1920: Mayor Jones has issued an ultimatum to pool hall operators: Get the underage loiterers out of your poolroom or the city will revoke your license. Revoked licenses will stay revoked, the mayor warns. The legal age for being in a poolroom is 18 under state law.

75 years ago

May 14, 1945: The framework of the new Sylvania plant on Morrissey Drive is beginning to take shape. The foundation for the $250,000 plant was laid several weeks ago by the Felmley Construction Co. The plant is slated for completion in July.

50 years ago

May 14, 1970: Black and white students fought at BHS yesterday and again this morning. No one was arrested or seriously injured. Principal G. Elwood Wheeler called in the police, and the school board is now asking for officers to patrol the halls for the rest of the school year.

25 years ago

May 14, 1995: Tornadoes returned to Central Illinois, touching down in four counties. Damage was reported on the Andy Goller farm near LeRoy and the Steven Jiles farm near Arrowsmith. Funnel clouds were spotted in several places. Two minor injuries were reported.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.