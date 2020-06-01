100 years ago: Problem of idle men in Champaign, Rockford

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 1, 1920: There is a growing trend of idle men in the cities and towns of Illinois. The situation seems to be at its worst in Champaign and is drawing notice in Rockford. High rates of pay are noted as one cause, where a man can draw $75 to $100 every two weeks, then loaf.

75 years ago

June 1, 1945: Police raided the Evergreen Club, 310 S. Main, and locked up 11 guys. One was the proprietor, Robert Brickey, who is charged with keeping a gambling joint. Police are “peeved” at him, as he beat a previous charge in an April raid. (He later beat this one, too.)

50 years ago

June 1, 1970: The rock festival is over. But so is the eight-week strike by workers at the city’s two Beich Candy plants. They went back to their jobs today. While the workers are back on the job, not all issues are settled. Labor and management will continue to negotiate.

25 years ago

June 1, 1995: Home Ice, a group backing the idea of an ice rink in the Twin Cities has proposed a $5.2 million facility at the new fairgrounds. Home Ice wants the city, Normal and the Farm Bureau to sign on for a tax increase.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.