100 years ago: Protected foxes steal chickens

100 years ago

June 22, 1920: A new law forbids the killing of foxes or other fur-bearing animals until next November. Under this law, you can’t even chase them off. Protected foxes are giving Mackinaw area farmers a lot of problems. These foxes don’t seem to know it’s illegal to steal chickens.

75 years ago

June 22, 1945: Gas company meter reader Charles Welling was overcome by gas in a manhole at ISSCS in Normal. School resident Robert Charles, 14, volunteered to rescue Welling, but he was also overcome. Both were pulled out safely on the third attempt and are hospitalized.

50 years ago

June 22, 1970: A TP&W freight train derailed at Crescent City. Ten tank cars of propane ignited and set off explosions and fires in the heart of town. There are no known fatalities. The train was eastbound, and had passed through El Paso, Gridley and Chenoa a short time earlier.

25 years ago

June 22, 1995: The McLean County Board will buy the Champion West building at Front and Madison streets from First of America Corp. It will cost $1.1 million, a figure board chairman Gary Riss calls “fantastic.” He added it would not cost any more in taxes.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.