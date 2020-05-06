100 years ago: Public asked to donate shrubs, flowers to landscape county TB sanatorium

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 6, 1920: Work has begun on landscaping at the new county TB sanatorium on North Main Street in Normal. There’s an ambitious plan, but it has a catch: The county can’t afford all the trees and shrubs, etc. The public is asked to donate its surplus shrubs and flowers to the cause.

75 years ago

May 6, 1945: Two veteran cops will celebrate 20 years at BPD tomorrow. Both Sgts. Walter Lockenvitz and Sig Moline joined the force on May 7, 1925. Lockenvitz claims seniority because he started seven hours earlier than Moline. Both will have the day off tomorrow.

50 years ago

May 6, 1970: Student unrest is growing across the country and in Illinois. At ISU, more than 650 students marched to Fairview Park for a memorial service for the four students killed at Kent State. There was minor violence here, and some reported at Northwestern and the U of I.

25 years ago

May 6, 1995: Watch out for your trees, the city warned: Beavers are at work. The little critters have damaged several trees around Ewing Park. The city will try to trap and relocate the beavers, but issued the warning to Parkside Drive residents living along the creek.

