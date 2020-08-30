100 years ago: Pvt. Smith services set in Carlock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 30, 1920: The remains of Pvt. Alva Smith will arrive tonight and be taken to Carlock for burial. Smith died of influenza in a Liverpool, England, hospital two weeks before the end of the war. After a funeral, he’ll be buried in North Carlock cemetery.

75 years ago

Aug. 30, 1945: Two farm workers found a diamond ring at the scene of an Aug. 11 Navy plane crash near Lincoln. The ring belonged to a Navy man who was killed in the crash. The workers turned it over to the Sheriff Downs, who will send it to the victim’s mother in California.

50 years ago

Aug. 30, 1970: A 15-year-old boy escaped from the old McLean County jail because he wanted to prove it could be done. He was right. But deputies quickly proved he could be recaptured. There had been a previous escape from the jail in 1937 – from the very same cell.

25 years ago

Aug. 30, 1995: Windows 95 is all the rage of computer software. It only took four days for Microsoft Corp. to sell its first million copies. A thorough media blitz has led to staggering sales results. Windows 95 is the successor to Windows 3.1.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.