100 years ago: Question: Female jurors now that women have the vote?

100 years ago

Sept. 23, 1920: “Why not lady jurors,” this newspaper wondered in a column today. After all, women have the vote now, and prospective jurors’ names are taken from the voter registration records. This might happen in 1921, when the new candidate list is drawn up.

75 years ago

Sept. 23, 1945: As fire prevention week approaches, the fire department tells this story. In the past 23 years, Bloomington firemen battled 18 major fires, with three lives lost — all of them in the Will Furniture Co. fire in 1929 — and all of them firemen. Losses totaled $1.3 million,

50 years ago

Sept. 23, 1970: Tours and open houses are in progress at the new WJBC and WBNQ studios in southwest Bloomington. The stations have been in their new studios since February. Previously they had broadcast from the upper floors of the Castle Theater building since 1941.

25 years ago

Sept. 23, 1995: Peoria’s off-track betting parlor announced it will close because of poor profits. It was among the first facilities to open when Illinois legalized off-track betting. This may be good news for Bloomington’s OTB parlor if it can draw bettors from nearby Peoria.

