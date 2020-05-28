100 years ago: Rail pile at C&A yard sold to Oklahoma railroad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 28, 1920: The C&A yard has a lot of old-time rail piled up. It was originally laid in 1884 on the Dwight branch. It’s high grade, handmade rail and has been sold to a small Oklahoma railroad. Modern-day rail is machine-made and only lasts about 10 years before wearing out.

75 years ago

May 28, 1945: A capacity audience attended dedication ceremonies as Second Christian Church completed $16,000 worth of remodeling of its building at Mulberry and Evans streets. (Second Christian is now defunct, and a new congregation now occupies the building.)

50 years ago

May 28, 1970: John "Grover" Katthoeffer, Bloomington parks superintendent, resigned for health reasons. He had been in the job since 1958. Also, hybrid corn pioneer Lester Pfister of El Paso died at age 72. He had been hospitalized for five months with a hip injury.

25 years ago

May 28, 1995: Bloomington is hosting a nine-ball billiard tournament. It’s unusual because all the players are in wheelchairs, competing in the National Wheelchair Billiards Association. One of them is Tony Lane of Bloomington, who is nationally ranked.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.