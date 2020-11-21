100 years ago: Rail yard hold up suspect corralled by workers

100 years ago

Nov. 21, 1920: Two guys held up a third man at the north end of the C&A rail yard last night, stealing $20 from him. Word got around fast. Railroad workers corralled the suspects in a freight car and locked the doors. Police took them to Normal, and the stolen $20 was recovered.

75 years ago

Nov. 21, 1945: The Western Avenue Community Center will organize a Boys Club. An expert is in town advising leaders of the center how to get started. The club will provide structure for youths who don’t have work opportunities and need adult leadership.

50 years ago

Nov. 21, 1970: Pink slips went out to a lot of TV shows this week, meaning they are canceled. Among them, “Tom Jones” is probably the best known. It features the well-known pop singer. If you’re a Burt Reynolds fan, you’ll want to know that his “Dan August” cop show will return.

25 years ago

Nov. 21, 1995: IWU student Matthew Manns says he probably watches too much TV, and that’s why he did what he did. A 15-year-old tried to rob him at gunpoint on campus. Manns wrestled his gun away, and the robber fled. He was pickup up, jailed and charged as an adult.

