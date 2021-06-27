100 years ago: Railway, workers reach contract deal

100 years ago

June 27, 1921: The Bloomington-Normal Street Railway and its workers have come to terms on a new contract. Wages will be a little higher but the company will phase in one-man crews. There will be a motorman but no conductor on the streetcars when the change is complete.

75 years ago

June 27, 1946: The Evangelical and Reformed Church at Front and Lee streets will dedicate its new organ and chancel this Sunday. The new altar will be dedicated in memory of Cpl. Leo Welling, who was killed in the war last year. He was a member of the church.

50 years ago

June 27, 1971: A new billboard shows the future home of the proposed Mackinaw Downs horse race track near Goodfield. But it may be a little premature. Zoning issues remain unresolved and the big issue is a liquor license. The township in Woodford County has been dry since 1947.

25 years ago

June 27, 1996: Authorities arrested a second suspect in the arson fire at Crestwicke this spring and charged him with residential burglary and aggravated arson. Brandon Wyse of Normal is in jail under $10,000 bond. The home was destroyed. More arrests are possible, authorities say.

Compiled by Jack Keefe