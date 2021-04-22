100 years ago: Randolph Township loses community pillar

100 years ago

April 22, 1921: Charles Bishop of the pioneer Bishop family in Randolph Township has died. He was born on the family homestead in 1841, and served under Gen. Orme in the Civil War. Bishop served as a school trustee and was president of the Heyworth State Bank for years.

75 years ago

April 22, 1946: Federal rent control figures show 126 families facing eviction in McLean County by Oct. 15. Most of them are in B-N, and are being evicted by owners who bought the houses to live in. Without rent control, these evictions could have taken 30 days instead of six months.

50 years ago

April 22, 1971: Striking workers and Modine Manufacturing Co. have come to terms that end the 52-day strike. A machinists’ union rep says raises were the biggest they have ever negotiated. Plant manager Carl Brown says workers will return as expediently as possible.

25 years ago

April 22, 1996: Notable losses today include Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, 76. He was a CBS sportscaster until he was fired in 1988. Also, Christopher Robin Milne died at age 75. Milne’s father created the "Winnie the Pooh" series, and the son was the prototype for Christopher Robin.

