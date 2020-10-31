100 years ago: Real estate brokers disagree: value land or crops?

100 years ago

Oct. 31, 1920: There is some question whether the price of land will reach $1,000 per acre. In the long run, it will. But when? One real estate broker suggests it may happen in the next 50 years. Another said it’s a mistake to value the land, but right to value the yield (crops).

75 years ago

Oct. 31, 1945: The Normal Theater is giving a giant spook show for this Halloween night. At midnight “Ghosts on the Loose” will be shown, followed by four other spooky movies. The fare is light-hearted: the East End Kids and Three Stooges have starring roles in two of the films.

50 years ago

Oct. 31, 1970: David Sanders, 22, is the newest face in the Bloomington Fire Department. He just returned from a two-year hitch in the Army. There has been vacancy at BFD since the July resignation of Assistant Chief Edward Daly. A series of promotions will follow Sanders’ hiring.

25 years ago

Oct. 31, 1995: A group of ISU alumni and friends is circulating petitions to make David Strand the permanent president of the school. He has been acting president since the resignation of Thomas Wallace in July. Strand is reportedly flattered but wants the formal search process.

