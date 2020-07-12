100 years ago: Record crowd for Miller Park concert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 12, 1920: Miller Park officials think Sunday’s concert crowd of 15,000 is a new record. Music filled the air as fans filled the seats and stood about. Park Commissioner John Welch announced that the fountain on the children’s playground would be ready for use in a few days.

75 years ago

July 12, 1945: The War Department has determined that Cpl. W. Benny Helm, previously reported missing in action, died in the Philippines on July 1, 1942. It’s a presumptive date. Helm, a Bloomington man, was already in the service when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

50 years ago

July 12, 1970: The LeRoy school board has hired P.R. Dardano of Normal as its new superintendent. Dardano has seen a lot of Illinois in his time, although he’s originally from Indiana. He has been a superintendent and teacher, and also a lobbyist for the Illinois PTA.

25 years ago

July 12, 1995: News is just coming out that Jon Thetard has resigned as president and CEO of First Federal Savings & Loan. He stepped down on June 30, effective immediately, citing differences of opinion with the board. His grandfather was a co-founder of First Fed in 1919.

Compiled by Jack Keefe