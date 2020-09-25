100 years ago: Record football score: 169-0

100 years ago

Sept. 25, 1920: Chenoa High School played its first-ever football game against Gridley, and lost 169-0. Gridley was good, but the Chenoa lads played very poorly their first time out. The top-heavy three digit score is said to be a record for this section of Illinois.

75 years ago

Sept. 25, 1945: George McNear, president of the TP&W, doesn’t want his railroad back yet. President Truman is letting go of railroads the government took over after Pearl Harbor, including the Peoria-based TP&W. McNear cited labor talks as the reason for his position.

50 years ago

Sept. 25, 1970: BPD’s old breath analysis machine is about to breathe its last. The city has gotten a federal grant for a new device, a tool for identifying drinking drivers. Of the 53 officers on the Bloomington force, 14 are certified to use the machine but more will now be trained.

25 years ago

Sept. 25, 1995: The Salvation Army is moving its headquarters from 212 N. Roosevelt to the former First Church of the Nazarene at 611 W. Washington. The move has been going on for six weeks. The Safe Harbor homeless shelter will remain at the North Roosevelt address.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.