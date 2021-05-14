100 years ago: Reduced demand leads to production cut at Bloomington Canning

100 years ago

May 14, 1921: The demand is down, so Bloomington Canning Co. will cut its production of canned corn by about a third. Unlike other canning companies, BCC owns its own fields. The company will plant sweet clover in place of sweet corn to build up the soil.

75 years ago

May 14, 1946: Mrs. Roland Donelson, a war bride from Wales, has rejoined her husband in his hometown of Shirley. They were reunited in New York and drove to Shirley last month. The Donelsons were married in 1945 while he was stationed with the Air Corps in Wales.

50 years ago

May 14, 1971: Bloomington policeman Kelly Weeks resigned from the force several weeks after being caught in a drug raid. He faced criminal drug charges but they were later dismissed, but departmental charges remained. When Weeks resigned, they were dropped.

25 years ago

May 14, 1996: Two siblings, separated in early childhood, were reunited after a 40-year search. Sarah Kasperzak of Bloomington and Jerry Hilgeman of New Mexico found each other because of Sarah’s dogged search for family medical histories. They grew up two counties apart in Indiana.

