100 years ago: Reporter considers possibility of woman police officer

100 years ago

March 15, 1921: A reporter took pad and pencil, collecting comments about the possibility of a woman joining the Bloomington PD someday. Some remarks were thoughtful, others sexist, and some raised practical questions. Like how would a policewoman dress or be paid?

75 years ago

March 15, 1946: Normal voters approved creation of a town fire tax by a 324-101 margin. The new money would go to pay wages to volunteer firemen and for purchase and maintenance of new equipment. On the same ballot, voters retained the mayor and four city councilmen.

50 years ago

March 15, 1971: An early morning fire destroyed the Kappa grain elevator. This was one in a series of fires that have plagued Kappa in recent months. John McHugh, chief of the El Paso Fire Protection District, couldn’t say they were arson but has a strange feeling about them.

25 years ago

March 15, 1996: Notable losses this week include comedian George Burns, 100, who made jokes about aging as part of his routine. Burns began on stage in Vaudeville, and worked in radio, television and movies. He starred with his wife, Gracie Allen, until she died in 1964.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.