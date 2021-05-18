100 years ago: Reward offered for vandal who caused train wreck

100 years ago

May 18, 1921: Reward money is piling up for the capture of the train wrecker who caused the crash at Shirley the other day. McLean County offers $1,000; the railroad is expected to offer $6,000; the State of Illinois another $1,000. All the injured are recovering at this point.

75 years ago

May 18, 1946: Schwulst Lumber Co. is offering prefabricated home kits. Owner Carl Schwulst says it’s about the only home a buyer can get this year. But there are red flags for now. Prefab homes don’t fit the Bloomington building codes, and there are kinks in the financing.

50 years ago

May 18, 1971: Bloomington firemen voted to strike but did not set a date for walking off the job. It’s expected to happen in the near future. Their contract talks with the city have been frustrating, mainly stuck on arbitration issues and the fact that they can’t meet with City Council.

25 years ago

May 18, 1996: Police busted six members of a local drug ring that called itself the Ivory G Cartel. They had business cards to that effect, and one person even had the word “Cartel” on her license plate. While the group is suspected of selling cocaine, police don’t link them with other gangs.

