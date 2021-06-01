 Skip to main content
100 years ago: Reward posted for missing teen

100 years ago

June 1, 1921: A $50 reward has been posted for information about Sophia Noel, 14, who has been missing since Jan. 8. He mother says she went missing without cause and fears she was kidnapped or induced to run away. (Adjusted for inflation, $50 would be $726 in 2021.)

75 years ago

June 1, 1946: University High School awarded diplomas to 65 graduating seniors last night at ISNU’s Capen Auditorium. Bradley Polytechnic University President David Owens gave the commencement address. U High Juniors Bonnie Lou Sutter and Pauline West were soloists.

50 years ago

June 1, 1971: Movie star Audie Murphy was killed in a plane crash. Murphy, who played himself in the WWII film “To Hell and Back,” was 46. He was the war’s most decorated soldier. The film was directed by Normal native Jesse Hibbs. (There’s an Audie Murphy Drive in town.)

25 years ago

June 1, 1996: Police say they have cracked a 28-year-old cold case with the arrest of Karl Uban on murder charges. The victim was Uban’s wife Colleen, who was found dead in her car in 1968. He was arrested in Fishers, Indiana, and returned to Bloomington. (Uban was acquitted.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

