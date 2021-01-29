100 years ago: Roland's expands Springfield store

100 years ago

Jan. 29, 1921: Roland’s, the upscale department store, is expanding its Springfield store. They have taken a new lease in downtown Springfield. The deal is said to be the largest mercantile lease ever negotiated there. Roland’s company headquarters will stay in Bloomington.

75 years ago

Jan. 29, 1946: Two servicemen, originally listed missing in combat, have been declared dead. They are Sgt. Berschel Daniel of Danvers and Pfc. Joseph Kufersin of Bloomington. Kufersin served in France; Daniel was in the Pacific when his plane disappeared while on a mission.

50 years ago

Jan. 29, 1971: A McLean County grand jury indicted Circuit Clerk Marian Bunn on charges of theft and official misconduct. A special audit revealed $13,000 was missing from office accounts. She was taken before Judge Simkins, who released her on her own recognizance.

25 years ago

Jan. 29, 1996: Bloomington Alderwoman Jean Anderson, 46, died after a battle with cancer. Colleagues described her as devoted to public service and a champion of downtown Bloomington. Anderson was first elected in 1989, and represented the Fourth Ward.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.