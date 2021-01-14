100 years ago: Rolands holds shoe sale

100 years ago

Jan. 14, 1921: Roland’s, the upscale department store on the square, is having a $5 sale on ladies’ shoes. The sale items will be odds and ends of high-priced lines, including flats and high heels. And at 810 W. Chestnut, there is a sale on a boxcar load of Jonathan apples.

75 years ago

Jan. 14, 1946: A young girl was recently kidnapped and murdered in Chicago. Police have arrested three suspects, including a Farmer City man. They took him to Chicago for a lie detector test, but released him the next day. They’re sure he wasn’t involved in the crime.

50 years ago

Jan. 14, 1971: Sheriff John King has over 100 “special deputies” under him. It creates lots of gray areas. Their jobs call for assisting the department and to be an asset to it. They come from all walks of life, including politics, something in which regular deputies can’t be involved.

25 years ago

Jan. 14, 1996: The Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions hosted Julian Bond as speaker at their combined awards banquets. Bond, a civil rights activist and former Georgia legislator, warned that race could remain a political issue for another 100 years.

