100 years ago: Roland's tea room, cafeteria to open

100 years ago

June 29, 1920: Roland’s, the upscale department store on the square, will open a tea room and cafeteria tomorrow. Service in the facility will be of the same high level that’s found elsewhere in the store. The room is finished in white ivory and royal blue, with matching tables and chairs.

75 years ago

June 29, 1945: The Bloomington school board will move the junior high school from Lincoln School and re-establish it at Irving. The change is effective this fall. The other two junior high schools, at Bent and Washington, will remain unchanged.

50 years ago

June 29, 1970: The Carl S. Martin American Legion Post honored James Aaberg, 11, this week for his role in saving the life of teacher David Ananias. Aaberg beat out flames on the teacher’s clothing after his ladder came in contact with high voltage wires at Colene Hoose School.

25 years ago

June 29, 1995: The Unit 5 school board has signed a deal making Coca-Cola products the exclusive drink of high school vending machines, cafeteria fountains and school events. Pepsi also made an offer but it was based on $6 per gallon; Coke’s bid was based on $3.30 per gallon.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.