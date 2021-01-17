100 years ago: Rutledge monument places at Petersburg

100 years ago

Jan. 17, 1921: A new monument has been placed in memory of Ann Rutledge, the early-day sweetheart of Abraham Lincoln. It’s in Oakland Cemetery at Petersburg, near New Salem State Park, and inscribed with Edgar Lee Masters’ poem about her. Ann Rutledge, 22, died in 1835.

75 years ago

Jan. 17, 1946: Bloomington High School is set to graduate its last midyear class ever. Mid-year graduations began in 1926 but BHS stopped taking students in the midyear cycle in 1942. These seniors are the last in the cycle. A vesper service and senior banquet are part of the events.

50 years ago

Jan. 17, 1971: Carlock bank President Dale Starks, 52, went missing three days ago. He turned up with a heart condition at Brokaw Hospital. Starks disappeared a day before a bank examiner was due; nothing was found amiss. Deputies are still trying to learn what happened.

25 years ago

Jan. 17, 1996: Gov. Jim Edgar commuted the death sentence of husband-killer Guinevere Garcia, 37, to life in prison. This came 14 hours before she was to be executed. Although she rejected efforts to spare her life, Edgar said he wasn’t sure her case warranted the death penalty.

