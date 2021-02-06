100 years ago: Sabina farmers to take over elevator

100 years ago

Feb. 6, 1921: Farmers around Sabina, east of LeRoy, will meet tomorrow night to finalize an organization to take over one of the Sabina grain elevators. Farmers’ elevator organizations are a growing trend right now. Tiny Sabina is on the LeRoy-Rantoul line of the Illinois Central.

75 years ago

Feb. 6, 1946: Armed guards shot and killed two TP&W railroad strikers who were picketing at Gridley. Three others were wounded. State police say the guards were riding a passing freight train. None of the victims was from McLean County. The four guards were taken into custody.

50 years ago

Feb. 6, 1971: The Bloomington Planning and Zoning Commission approved construction of a motel at Route 66 and Washington Street. The motel is to have 101 rooms. Although the land is 409 square feet short of what the city requires for a motel this size, no parking spaces were lost.

25 years ago

Feb. 6, 1996: Normal City Council approved a 2.5-cent increase in the hotel-motel tax. The money will help pay for the exhibition center at the new fairgrounds. The tax still needs to be approved by Bloomington and the Economic Development Council. Innkeepers don’t like it.

